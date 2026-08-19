MMDR Amendment threatens Odisha’s Economy and Mining Rights: LoP Naveen Patnaik

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Bhubaneswar: BJD president and former CM Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Centre over the amendment to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, alleging that it would severely hurt Odisha’s financial interests and weaken the State’s rights over its mineral resources.

In a statement, Naveen Patnaik said Odisha’s economy was “in danger” and urged all political parties to unite in the interest of the State. He said he had written to CM Mohan Majhi seeking an all-party meeting and a special session of the Odisha Assembly to discuss the implications of the amendment.

“No one is bigger than the interest of Odisha and the people of Odisha. Not for the party, but for the interest of the soil, we have to stand united today,” Patnaik said.

Recalling Odisha’s financial position when the BJD came to power in 2000, Patnaik said the State was then dependent on overdrafts. He claimed that when his government demitted office in 2024, it left behind a revenue surplus of ₹50,000 crore, made possible by strong fiscal management. Mining revenue, he said, played a major role in Odisha’s development, infrastructure expansion and welfare programmes.

Patnaik alleged that the MMDR amendment would curtail Odisha’s ability to benefit financially from its vast reserves of chromite, bauxite, iron ore, coal and manganese. “Our people will bear the dust and smoke, but the Delhi Darbar will prosper from our resources. We will not allow this to happen,” he said.

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The BJD chief also targeted Odisha’s 20 BJP Lok Sabha MPs, accusing them of failing to raise their voice in defence of the State’s interests. He claimed that only BJD MPs had strongly opposed the amendment in the Rajya Sabha.

According to Patnaik, the changes could lead to Odisha losing thousands of crores of rupees in revenue every year, affecting spending on schools, colleges, hospitals, roads, bridges, power infrastructure, welfare programmes and assistance to farmers and the poor.

“What answer will we give to our children and our future generations? What will be the future of Gen Z?” he asked.

Calling upon the people of Odisha to join the fight, Patnaik concluded: “This soil is ours. These minerals are ours. Till my last breath, my fight for the rights of Odisha and the people of Odisha will continue.”

Also Read: BJD To Hit The Streets Over MMDR Amendment Bill And Education Irregularities