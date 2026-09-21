MMDR Act Row to Dominate Odisha Assembly as All-Party Meeting Concludes

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Bhubaneswar: The stage is set for a turbulent confrontation in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, with the opposition making it clear that a controversial federal mining policy change will headline its offensive against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state administration.

Ahead of the upcoming legislative session, Speaker Surama Padhy convened an all-party consultation inside the Assembly premises to ensure the smooth transaction of official business. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling, and leaders from both the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Indian National Congress attended the deliberations.

Yet beneath the procedural courtesies, political battle lines were drawn.

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Opposition benches have placed the contentious revisions to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act—commonly known as the MMDR Act—squarely at the top of their agenda. Lawmakers from the BJD and Congress intend to vigorously question the Majhi government regarding the union government’s regulatory framework, arguing that the recent revisions undermine the mineral-rich state’s economic autonomy, dilute local jurisdiction, and threaten resource revenues.

Chief Minister Majhi, in response, appealed to all sides for constructive cooperation, expressing hope that the House would maintain democratic decorum. Majhi conveyed that the treasury benches remain fully prepared to engage in debates, address any concerns raised, and respond to all policy questions brought to the floor in accordance with standard legislative procedure.

Speaker Surama Padhy echoed that call, urging leaders from every political camp to assist the Chair in conducting proceedings efficiently so the Assembly can address substantive legislative business throughout the scheduled sitting.

Despite those executive appeals, floor managers acknowledge that the convergence of volatile grassroots issues and the MMDR dispute makes a tranquil session highly unlikely when the House convenes.