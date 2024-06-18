Mission Shakti will continue, assures Odisha Deputy CM Pravati Parida

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister and Mission Shakti Minister Pravati Parida clarified that the Mission Shakti, launched by the previous Naveen Patnaik government, will continue.

The Deputy Chief Minister appealed people not to believe the misinformation being circulated on social media platforms regarding closure of Mission Shakti department. The Mission Shakti department will not be stopped and the State government will issue a gazette for the Subhadra Yojana in Odisha, she said.

It is to be noted here that ever since the formation of the BJP government in Odisha, it was speculated that the Mission Shakti department will be stopped as the new government will introduce the Subhadra Yojana in the State. However, the Deputy Chief Minister cleared air about the speculation and assured to continue the department.

Earlier on Monday, Parida reviewed conducted a comprehensive review of various schemes and activities under the Mission Shakti Department during which Secretary Shalini Pandit, Director Vineet Bhardwaj and other officials gave a two-and-a-half-hour long presentation.

