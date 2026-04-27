Mission Shakti Odisha Team Visits Kerala’s Kudumbashree for Strategic Review

Advertisement

A team from Odisha’s Mission Shakti, representing Subarnapur district, went on an exposure visit to the Kudumbashree Mission in Ernakulam, Kerala. Their main goal was to get a close-up look at how the Kerala government runs its community-driven programs and what makes them work so well. District Mission Coordinator T.M. Rejeena led the sessions, laying out a clear roadmap for the visiting group on how these projects are actually planned, rolled out, and kept going over time.

The delegation sat through in-depth presentations on several of Kudumbashree’s major programs. They looked at K-for-Care, Santhwana Mitra, and the Haritha Karma Sena, diving into the nuts and bolts of how these projects are implemented, what they’ve accomplished, and the difference they’ve made in local communities. The team also got a deep look at Kudumbashree’s organizational setup, especially how it works at the community level and its focus on women’s empowerment.

Advertisement

The Mission Shakti team got out into the field, visiting places where real income-generating projects are happening. They toured the Edathala Nutrimix Unit and the Premium Café in Angamaly, where they could see for themselves how these operations work on the ground. These site visits gave the Odisha officials practical ideas they could take back to improve women’s self-help groups (SHGs) at home.

The visit turned into a good chance for both sides to share what’s working when it comes to women leading economic growth. As of April 27, 2026, officials confirmed the study visit will run for two more days, giving the Subarnapur team more time to dig into the Kudumbashree model before they wrap up their review.