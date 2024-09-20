Missing youth’s decomposes body found hanging near the house in Mayurbhanj district

Baripada: The decomposes body of a youth, who was missing for the last three days, was found hanging from a tree inside a forest near his house at Dhanghera village under Udala Police Station limits of Mayurbhanj district.

One Sanjan Behera of the village, who works outside the state, had come home for the Ganesh Puja. On Wednesday, he left the house saying that he was going to Udala for some work.

As Behera, who was drunk when left the house, did not return for a long period of time. The family members searched for him a lot. But they could not trace him. Finally, at noon today, the local people found his body hanging in the forest in front of the house. After informing his family about this, the family reached the spot and found Sanjan’s decomposed body hanging from a tree.

Behera’s family members alleged that he has been murdered for money as he had Rs 11,000 with him when he left for Udala. They also filed a complaint at the Udala police station.

Based on the complaint, cops started an investigation. A scientific team also joined the police in probing the case. His body was sent to the hospital for postmortem.

Further probe is underway.

Also Read: Former Balangir CDPO Jasinta Tirkey Convicted In Vigilance Trap Case