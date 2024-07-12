Missing youth’s body found after five days in Tapanga stone quarry

Khurda: The Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) on Friday found the youth who was missing for the last five days fell into stone quarry in Tapang near Jatni of Khordha district.

The physiotherapy student went missing after attempting to save his friend who had slipped into the water on Monday afternoon. Over the last four days, multiple rescue teams have been engaged to trace the youth.

Yesterday, a special robot of NIT Rourkela has been made part of the rescue operation as the rescue team was not successful even after carrying out the operation for the past four days.

According to reports, some students went to Tapang Bada Sauli Kalinga Mundia for recreation on Monday. While they were busy taking selfies, two of them slipped and fell into the deep water. The rest of the students then tried to rescue them but were only able to rescue one while the other boy got drowned in the water.