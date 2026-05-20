Missing since 2015, children finally reunite with family in Koraput

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Koraput: An emotional scene unfolded in Jamuguda village of Odisha’s Koraput district after a brother and sister, who had gone missing nearly 10 years ago, finally returned with their parents.

One Dalia Kulesika and his wife Tulasi Kulesika along with two children had travelled to Tamil Nadu for labour work in 2015 and the family was staying in Tiruppur. However, one day the two children suddenly went missing.

Despite searching for several days, the couple could not trace them. Facing language problems in another state and with no help available, the helpless parents later returned to their village with empty hands. They had also lodged a complaint at the Bandhugaon police station and continued waiting for their children’s return for years.

After a decade, the missing son and daughter finally reunited with their parents, turning years of pain into happiness. The return of the children brought happiness across the entire village. People gathered to welcome them home.

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All thanks to the Tamil Nadu police who, after rescuing the siblings, ensured that they get reunited with their parents with the help of Odisha police.

However, another challenge has now come to light. After spending several years outside Odisha, the children are reportedly unable to understand or speak the local language or Odia properly.

Villagers and family members have now requested the state government and district administration to give proper educational support and special learning facilities to the children so that they can continue their studies and adjust to their new surroundings

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