Missing Odia Sailor Sarthak Mahapatra: Family Files FIR at Saheed Nagar Police Station, Watch

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Bhubaneswar: A case has been registered at the Saheed Nagar Police Station in Bhubaneswar following the disappearance of Odia merchant navy cadet Sarthak Mahapatra, who has reportedly been missing from the vessel MV EA Jersey since February 3.

Sarthak’s family lodged an FIR seeking a detailed investigation into his disappearance. Following the registration of the case, police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The family has raised questions about the possible role of the company officials, the ship’s captain, chief officer and other crew members who were present on board at the time of Sarthak’s disappearance.

The family has also sought answers regarding several pieces of potential evidence. They have questioned the whereabouts of Sarthak’s mobile phone, the contents of the vessel’s CCTV footage, whether his cabin was immediately sealed after he went missing, and whether other electronic evidence connected to the case has been preserved.

According to the complaint, the vessel reportedly continued its journey from Singapore towards China after the incident. This has raised further questions about what exactly happened to Sarthak while the ship was at sea.

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The family is seeking clarity on whether his disappearance was the result of an accident or whether there are other circumstances surrounding the case.

With the FIR now registered, the police investigation is expected to examine the movements of the vessel, CCTV footage, electronic evidence and statements of the crew members to determine what happened to the young sailor and where he may be.

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