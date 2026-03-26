Missing Odia Merchant Navy officer Sarthak’s mother meets Odisha Governor, demands CBI probe

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Bhubaneswar: Rashmita Mohapatra, the mother of 22‑year‑old missing Odia Merchant Navy cadet Sarthak Mohapatra, met Odisha Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into his mysterious disappearance.

After meeting the Odisha Governor, Rashmita said, “We had demanded CCTV footages of the ship, video, or phone tracing. However, we have only received a missing report. We want to know where is my son or what happened to him. That is why we came here to meet the Governor sir and demanded a CBI inquiry.”

“The Singaporean company did not cooperate and even faced mistreatment. My child’s belongings, including his passport, were not properly handed over,” she alleged.

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“I will keep fighting until I find the truth. I want proof of what happened. The Governor has assured that a letter will be sent to the Home Minister and DG Shipping,” Rashmita said.

It is to be noted here that Sarthak, a resident of Keshapur area in Bhadrak district, was working with a Mumbai-based ship management company. However, he went missing while doing his duty on aboard a vessel. He last spoke to his mother via video call on February 2 but on the following day he did not answer to his mother’s call. Later, the company informed his family about his disappearance.