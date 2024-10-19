Missing minor body found near the hill in Balangir, Human sacrifice suspected

Balangir: A class 5 student who was missing was found dead near the foothills near Jhalialiti village under Lathor police limits of Balangir district.

The deceased, identified as Somnath of Jalpankel village of Nuapada.

As per reports, Somanth went out on Oct 17 morning, but did not return back home. His family members filed a missing complaint at the Lathor police station after an extensive search.

This morning, the local found the body of the minor near the hills and informed the police about the matter.

Though the cause of the death is yet to be ascertained, but the family members alleged that he was killed for human sacrifice.

The police reached the spot and have started an investigation into the matter. The cops have detained one person for further questioning.