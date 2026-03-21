Missing girl student found dead in forest in Mayurbhanj; body recovered from sack

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Karanjia: In a shocking incident, the body of a minor schoolgirl, who had been missing since Friday evening, was recovered from a sack near a forest under Karanjia police limits of Mayurbhanj.

As per reports, the class 8 student of Saraswati Sishu Mandir had been missing since Friday evening and when the family members launched a search in nearby areas and did not find her. They lodged a complaint at the police station.

Some onlookers spotted the body and informed the family about the missing girl. The police reached the spot, opened the bag and recovered the girl’s body.

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The Karanjia police have started a probe into the incident.

Meanwhile, family members have expressed suspicion about their daughter being murdered.

Also Read: Mutilated Body Of College Girl Found In Jungle In Kamakhyanagar