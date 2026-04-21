Missing female teacher rescued from Balasore railways station

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Balasore: The female teacher, who was missing since Saturday during census duty in Baripada block of Mayurbhanj district, was rescued by the police from Balasore railways station today.

It is to be noted here that Jyotsnarani Sahu, a native of Puri district who has been serving in Baripada for eight years and was currently posted as an assistant teacher at the government UG School in Dhenkinanjia, went missing after she went for census work on April 18.

Not knowing about Jyotsnarani’s whereabouts, the family members had lodge a police complaint. Based on which police had launched a search operation to trace her. However, she was rescued from Balasore railway station today.

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During the investigation, police got the information that the teacher had left Baripada by a train. Following this, they verified the CCTV footages of the railway stations and rescued her from the Balasore railways station after identifying her.

Further probe into the matter is underway.