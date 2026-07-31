Missing elderly woman found dead in canal after three days in Odisha’s soro

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Soro: A body of a woman missing since three days was retrieved from a canal near Chhatrapur village under Soro police limits in Odisha’s Baleshwar district on Friday.

As per sources, the elderly woman had gone missing three days back and then a search for her was initiated.

The fire services teams have been searching the lost lady since Thursday but she was untraced so far.

On Friday morning, the fire services team found the deceased and recovered her body from the adjacent canal with assistance of police.

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Her body has been sent to the Balasore government hospital. for postmortem.

The reason behind her demise is not known so far.

Soro police have registered an unnatural death case and started an inquiry.

Further details are awaited.