Missing 14-year-old found dead in Mahanadi river near Jagatpur

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Kataka: The body of a 14-year-old minor who had gone missing while bathing in the Mahanadi River was recovered near Nuasahi in Jagatpur.

The minor was reportedly bathing in the river with two friends when he was swept away by the current on in the Mahanadi river.

Following the incident, a search operation was launched by the Chauliaganj Fire Station.

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After an intense search, the Fire Services team recovered the minor’s body from the river near Nuasahi.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited.