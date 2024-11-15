Miss Teen Universe 2024 title winner Trishna Ray in Bhubaneswar, watch

Bhubaneswar: Odisha girl, KIIT student, Miss Teen Universe 2024 title winner Trishna Ray has returned to Odisha. After landing in Bhubaneswar today afternoon her family members and students of KIIT greeted and welcomed the winner girl who has recently brought laurels to the State as well as the country.

Odisha girl Trisna Ray won the Miss Teen Universe-2024 beauty pageant held in Kimberly, South Africa recently beating the beauties from all over the world.

The beauty pageant was held from November 1 to 9 in which contestants from across the world took part. The 19-year-old KIIT student won the title beating beauties from Peru, South Africa, Brazil, Kenya, Portugal and the Netherlands.

Trishna had been trying for a long time to participate in this pageant. Reportedly, due to her visa problem, she could not go to Colombia and Dominican Republic last year.

Yet for her hard work and determination this year she has achieved this international success.

After her wining the international title, KIIT and KISS Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta had congratulated her for the win. Also, earlier former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had wished her for the win.

