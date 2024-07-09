Mishap takes place during Adapa Bije Pahandi in Puri, Lord Balabhadara slips on ‘Charamala’

Puri: A very unfortunate mishap took place during the Adapa Bije Pahandi in Puri today as Lord Balabhadara slipped on the ‘Charamala’.

According to reports, the servitors were conducting the pahandi rituals of the deities this evening in view of the Adapa Bije Pahandi. However, Lord Balabhadara slipped while coming down on the ‘Charamala.’ Without any delay, the servitors brought Him back to His normal position.

A group of servitors reportedly were injured following the mishap. They were shifted to the hospital in ambulance for treatment.

The pahandi ritual by the servitors was conducted again.

Meanwhile, Odisha CM Mohan Majhi expressed deep grief over the incident and directed Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan to imitatively visit Puri and take appropriate action and ensure treatment of the injured sevayats.

