Miscreants torch JCB Machine in Bhubaneswar, paste poster in Maoists’ name seeking Rs 50 lakh extortion

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Bhubaneswar: Throwing an open challenge to the Commissionerate Police, some unidentified miscreants reportedly torched a JCB machine in Unit 2 Government Quarters area and left behind a threatening poster in the name of Maoists seeking Rs 50 lakh extortion money.

As per the complaint lodged by the contractor he had deployed the excavator for demolition work related to the construction of Janashraya Bhawan in Unit 2 area. However, some miscreants set it on fire late last night and threatened him to pay Rs 50 lakh extortion to continue the work or else face dire consequences including death.

A team of firefighters reached the spot after getting information from the Supervisor of the JCB machine and doused the fire before it could completely turn the heavy vehicle into ashes.

Meanwhile, the Commissionerate Police started an investigation into the matter after getting written complaint from the contractor. Three inspectors reached the spot and inspected the JCB and the surrounding area.

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Police are trying to identify the miscreants who are behind the criminal activity and what is their real motive behind the incident. The police are also trying to ascertain whether the Maoists have any connection with the incident or the miscreants have used the Maoists’ name just to terrorise the people engaged in the work.

Cops are also reportedly questioning the contractor, supervisor and others to know whether they had any enmity with anyone. Further probe is underway.