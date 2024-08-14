Miscreants thrash youth and dump him into Birupa River over minor altercation in Kendrapara

Kendrapara: A group of four miscreants reportedly thrashed a youth and dumped him into Birupa River over minor altercation in Kendrapara of Odisha today.

The four miscreants reportedly had a heated argument with the youth identified as Mantu Mallik, a tractor driver from the Nikirei, for some unknown reason near the Birupa River under the Nikirai Police Station limits. Later, they thrashed him before dumping him into the river, following which Mantu went missing.

The entire incident was captured by a CCTV camera installed near the spot of incident.

On being informed, a six-member team of fire service personnel reached the spot and started a search operation to trace and rescue Mantu. Hundreds of people also rushed to the river to witness the rescue operation.

“We reached the spot by evening after getting information about the incident. We tried our best to trace him before it gets dark. However, we could not. He halted the rescue operation due to darkness and will resume tomorrow morning,” informed Sashi Sekhar Panda, a fire personnel.

Meanwhile, cops from the Nikirai Police Station also started an investigation to identify the miscreants and arrest them at the earliest possible time.