Miscreants steal cows in expensive car in Puri, Late-night cow theft caught on CCTV

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Pipili: Miscreants are now stealing cows in expensive cars to evade suspicion in Odisha. In a recent case, miscreants were seen stealing cows in an expensive car late at night near the Kunjeswari Thakurani temple, barely one kilometre from the Kanasa police station in Puri district of Odisha.

The entire incident was captured in a CCTV camera.

The CCTV shows more than three persons arriving in a car and taking away the cattle within a few minutes. The manner in which the theft was carried out suggests that it was most likely carefully planned.

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The police is investigating the incident on the basis of the CCTV footage recovered from the spot. The police is trying to identify the miscreants and the car from the footage.

The incident raised concern as the theft occurred close to the Kanasa police station.