Miscreants slit auto driver’s neck after thrashing him following argument over parking vehicles in Cuttack

Cuttack: In a shocking incident, two miscreants reportedly slit an auto-rickshaw driver’s neck following an argument over parking vehicles in Cuttack City this evening.

A heated argument occurred between one Abu Nasir Khan, the auto driver, and the two miscreants over parking their vehicles on Cuttack Link Road.

Irate over the exchange of words, the unidentified persons thrashed him black and blue. Besides, they broke a bottle and used it to slit his throat and damaged the front class of his vehicle before fleeing the spot.

Khan, who is one of the members of the Kalinga Auto Chalaka Mahasangha and his vehicle has the registration number of OD 02C K4965, was rushed to the Cuttack City Hospital for treatment.

Madhupatna Police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.