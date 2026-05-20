Miscreants set couple on fire while sleeping in Balasore

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Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, some unidentified miscreants set a couple on fire while they were sleeping at Chakrada village under Basta police station in Balasore district.

According to reports, one Bijay Behera and his wife Aarti Behera were sleeping at their house last night when some miscreants forcibly entered their house by breaking the door and poured petrol on them before setting them on fire and fleeing from the spot.

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Hearing the couple’s cries for help, some neighbours rushed to them and rescued the couple. Soon, they were rushed to Basta Community Health Centre for treatment. But as their condition deteriorated, they were shifted to Balasore District Headquarter Hospital.

While the exact cause of the crime and who are the people behind it are yet to be ascertained, Basta police is said to have started an investigation into the matter.

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