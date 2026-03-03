Miscreants open fire at Gold business man’s driver in Brahmagiri, critical

Advertisement

Berhmagiri: A gold businessman and his driver were attacked with a gun while returning to home near Shaheed Sudam Statue Chack in Krishnaprasad Block of Puri district.

The driver has sustained critical bullet injuries due to the firing

According to sources, the gold merchant and his driver were returning home on a scooter when two bike born masked miscreants shot at them and fled. Though the businessman escaped from the bullet firing, the driver got hit in the leg.



The injured driver has been identified as Pintu Dash. He was first admitted to Krishnaprasad Group Health Center in a critical condition. He was shifted to MKCG Medical Center in Berhampur as his condition was critical. The miscreants fled after the shooting.

The reason for the shooting is unclear. Police is investigated the incident.