Miscreants offer lift to examinee in Cuttack, loot money and valuables

Cuttack: The Commissionerate Police in Cuttack today arrested two youths on charges of looting money and valuables from an examinee on the pretext of providing lift to him.

According to Cuttack Additional DCP Anil Mishra, the two youths, identified as Soheb Khan and Rohit Khan, offer lift to the examinee assuring him to drop him at an exam centre in Phulnakhara. However, they took him to in the CDA Sector 11 area and looted him.

The accused had looted the examinee’s hand wrist watch, mobile phone and withdrew Rs 10,000 from his account by using the ATM card, informed the Additional DCP.

The mater came to light only when the examinee filed a complaint at CDA Phase-II Police Station. Based which, cops started a probe and arrested the duo.

Police also recovered Rs 10,000, a mobile phone and other things from the possessions of the accused persons, who were forwarded to the court after their arrest.

