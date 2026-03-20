Miscreants looted cash, and items worth lakhs from post office late at night in Balasore district

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Jaleswar: Miscreants have looted cash and property worth lakhs of rupees from the Barunagadia post office under Basta police station in Balasore district on late Thursday night.

The thieves broke the office lock and looted the cash, customer deposit accounts, printer machines, and other accessories of the post office.

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Post Master Debashish Dutt locked the post office and went home during the afternoon Yesterday. On Friday morning, the locals noticed the lock of the post office is broken and informed the Basta police.

The basta police reached the post office and has started an investigation. Initial investigation revealed that cash, customer deposit accounts, printer machines and other items were looted from the post office.

Also Read: Gold worth lakhs looted in Balasore and Rayagada