Miscreants loot valuables from temple in Nirmalajhara in Ganjam, watch

Khallikote: After theft from the famous Maa Taratarini temple in Ganjam in Odisha now another theft has taken from the ancient temple in Nirmalajhara area in the same district. Miscreants broke the lock and took away the valuables rom the Donation box and some other precious utensils.

As per reports, looters broke into the ancient temple in Nirmalajhara in Khallikote area of Ganjam district yesterday night by jumping over the temple wall. After reaching the temple premises they broke the lock of the temple gate and stole the hundi (donation box) and some brass items.

Today morning, when the temple priest arrived for worship at the shrine, he found the lock broken. He then informed the police about the theft.

After getting information Khallikote police reached the temple and initiated investigation.

It is to be noted that on November 6 only theft had taken place in the famous Maa Taratarini temple.

