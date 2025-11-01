Miscreants loot three temples in one night in Balasore

Advertisement

Soro: Miscreants have looted as many as three temples in Gandua village of the Gaganadhuli panchayat under the Khaira police station area of Balasore district of Odisha.

According to sources, the thieves have looted the Bali Basuli temple of the Gandua village, Laxmi Narayan temple, and Jagannath temple of of the Rafetpur village late Friday night.

The thieves have looted all the gold, silver Jewellery and the donation box holding lakhs of money of the three temples. The thieves reportedly came in a four wheeler and looted the temples of all the valuables.

As many as ten temples have been looted in the Khaira area in the last two days. The locals have demanded the police to take action against the thieves and investigate the cases.