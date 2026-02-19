Miscreants loot Lakhs of jewellery from trader at gunpoint in Balasore’s Nilagiri

Advertisement

Nilagiri: Nilagiri police is searching for a group of miscreants who looted gold ornaments worth lakhs of rupees from a jeweller trader late on Wednesday night. The robbery took place near Santaragadia’s Kuligadi village under Nilagiri police station limits of Odisha’s Balasore district yesterday.

According to sources, the jeweller trader Kripasindhu Rana of Kuligari village, was reportedly intercepted by four robbers on two bikes while returning home after closing his jewellery shop. The robbers reportedly pointed a gun at him, opened fire and fled with a bag containing gold ornaments worth lakhs of rupees. The jewellery shop owner has escaped unhurt.

According to Rana, the incident took place between 9:15 pm and 9:20 pm on a relatively deserted stretch of road. The exact value of the looted ornaments is yet to be officially confirmed, though it is estimated to be worth several lakhs of rupees.

Following the robbery, Rana has filed a complaint at Nilagiri police station. Acting upon the complaint, the police have initiated an investigation and trying to trace the accused persons.

Nilagiri police are on high alert to catch the robbers.