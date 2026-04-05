Miscreants loot gold worth Rs 10 Lakh at gun point in Balasore

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Jaleswar: Miscreants looted gold worth Rs 10 Lakh at gun point in Adarma market under Basta police limits in Balasore district.

According to sources, Laxmi jewellery shop owner, identified as Gagan Pradhan, was returning after closing his shop when three miscreants attacked him and robbed the bag with the gold while pointing a gun at him on Relabai road.

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Gagan claimed that the bag contained gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh.

The Basta police reached the spot after receiving information about the robbery. The police has initiated an investigation into the incident.