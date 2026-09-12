Miscreants loot gold ornaments worth nearly Rs 1 Crore from shop in Jharsuguda

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Jharsuguda: A gold shop was robbed off gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 1 Crore in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district on late Friday night.

According to sources, the robber gang climbed to the roof of the shop with the aid of a scooter parked outside the building during the late night.

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The looters reportedly broke down the wall of the shop from the roof then entered into the second floor room. Then he came down to the first floor and looted the gold ornaments worth nearly Rs 1 Crore, as reported from the preliminary reports of the police.

Jharsuguda SP and Town Police are investigating the robbery incident. The robbers reportedly took the DVR of the shop.

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