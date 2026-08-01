Miscreants loot gold, cash worth Rs 1.5 cr from builder’s residence in Bhubaneswar

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Bhubaneswar: Some unknown miscreants allegedly decamped with gold ornaments and cash worth around Rs 1.5 crore from the residence of a builder in the Laxmisagar area in Bhubaneswar on Friday night.

The burglary took place at around 9.20 pm at the residence of builder Pritam Jena in Laxmisagar area while he and his family were away.

As per preliminary information, the burglars allegedly broke into the house in the absence of the family and escaped with the valuables including gold, cash, some luxury items and even the CCTV hard-disk.The theft came to light after the driver returned home and found the house ransacked.

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He immediately informed the family about the theft and when they came in and found all the things missing.

On being informed about the incident, Laxmisagar Police reached the spot and launched an investigation. Efforts are underway to trace the burglars who were involved in the theft.