Miscreants loot 5 houses in midnight burglary spree in Satyabadi area of Puri district

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Pipili: Several household were looted of their cash, gold ornaments and valuables in a series loot incident in Satyabadi Alasi village in Puri district.

According to reports, miscreants broke into 5 houses late at night and looted lakhs of rupees and gold ornaments. In the darkness of the night, the miscreants managed to flee from the village after the loot.

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The villagers informed the police about the loot immediately. Upon learning about the loot incident, the Satyabadi police reached the spot and is investigating the case.

In a similar incident to the loot in Puri, a temple was looted of silver crowns and gold idols worth Crores in Bhubaneswar a few days ago. The looters had robbed several temple in a series in Chandrashekharpur and Infocity police station area. The thefts were from the Nilakantha Temple in Patiya, Kanakadurga Temple in Patiya, and Sri Bihar Shikharchandi Temple.