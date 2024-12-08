Miscreants kill man in front of his son in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district

By Himanshu
Miscreants kill man in front of his son

Dhenkanal: Miscreants allegedly killed a man in front of his son in Dhenkanal district of Odisha on Sunday. The incident took place in Krishnaprasad village under Dhenkanal Sadar Police Station limits.

The deceased man has been identified as Chaturbhuja Jena of Krishnaprasad. His son who has sustained critical injury and admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack has been identified

As per reports, Chatrubhuj Jena and his son of Krishnaprasad village under Dhenkanal Sadar police station were attacked by a group of people consisting of more than 10 people. They were attacked when they were harvesting in their potato field.

Accordingly, the man and his son sustained critical injury. They were then rushed to Athagarh hospital for treatment. However, the doctors there pronounced Chaturbhuj Jena dead.

The critically injured Om Prakash has been shifted to SCB Medical College and hospital in Cuttack for treatment.

Police said that the attack and murder was carried out over a land dispute.

Also read: Public attack police personnel in Tusra Thana premises in Balangir district, watch
You might also like

Job fraud in Cuttack: 2 held for looting Rs 10 lakh from aspirants with false promise

8-year-old boy killed, father critical after falling into River with bike in Odisha

Brown Sugar worth Rs 2 crore seized in Odisha’s Balasore, man held

Labourer dies as wall collapses during drain work in Odisha’s Cuttack, watch