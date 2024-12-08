Miscreants kill man in front of his son in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district

Dhenkanal: Miscreants allegedly killed a man in front of his son in Dhenkanal district of Odisha on Sunday. The incident took place in Krishnaprasad village under Dhenkanal Sadar Police Station limits.

The deceased man has been identified as Chaturbhuja Jena of Krishnaprasad. His son who has sustained critical injury and admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack has been identified

As per reports, Chatrubhuj Jena and his son of Krishnaprasad village under Dhenkanal Sadar police station were attacked by a group of people consisting of more than 10 people. They were attacked when they were harvesting in their potato field.

Accordingly, the man and his son sustained critical injury. They were then rushed to Athagarh hospital for treatment. However, the doctors there pronounced Chaturbhuj Jena dead.

The critically injured Om Prakash has been shifted to SCB Medical College and hospital in Cuttack for treatment.

Police said that the attack and murder was carried out over a land dispute.