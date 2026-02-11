Miscreants hurl three bombs at a hotel in Puri, tourists panic

Advertisement

Puri: The tourists were left terrified after some miscreants hurled three bombs at a hotel of Puri on late Tuesday night. The incident occurred at a hotel situated behind the light house of Baliapanda police station in Puri.

According to sources, two miscreants came near the hotel then hurled the bomb and fled from the spot. Due to the bombing, the windows and doors of the hotel were damaged. Sources, revealed that the miscreants caused the bombing over old enmity.

The tourists in the hotel were scared due to the bomb attack. Dholpandra police reached the spot and are investigating.

