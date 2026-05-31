Miscreants hurl petrol bomb at house of Paradip Municipal Chairman

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Paradip: In a shocking incident, three unidentified bike-born miscreants hurled petrol bombs at the residence of Paradip Municipal Chairman Basant Biswal in the Madhuban area on Saturday evening. Fortunately, the attack did not cause significant damage or any causalities as there was no one present in the home at that time.

According to sources, the miscreants threw two bombs at the residence, however, only one of them exploded. The miscreants have fled from the scene in the bike after throwing the bombs near Tarini Market.

The locals informed the police about the incident. Police from Adarsha Police Station reached the spot and recovered three broken bottles believed to be the remnants of the petrol bombs. An investigation has been initiated into the incident.

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This incident has spread panic in the port town of Paradip.

Police have intensified patrolling and are examining CCTV footage and gathering leads to identify and apprehend the attackers. Further updates are awaited as the probe continues.

In a similar case, a bomb attack took place following a dispute over illegal stone mining in Delang. Three people were injured in the bomb attack and gunfire. A vehicle was vandalized in front of a farmhouse near Haripur College under Delang Police Station in Pipili.