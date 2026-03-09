Miscreants hurl bombs, attack lawyer with swords in Berhampur, Incident caught on CCTV

Advertisement

Berhampur: A lawyer has alleged that some miscreants hurled bomb at him and attacked with swords, and threw stones at him while he was standing near his house. The incident took place in the second lane of the Sriramnagar Santi Marg in Berhampur late Sunday night. Two people sustained minor injuries due to the bombing.

According to the complainant lawyer Mahesh Tripathy, the miscreants verbally abused him then hurled bombs near his house then tried to attack him with stones and swords. The miscreants also threatened Mahesh that they will attack his family members with swords.

The miscreants then fled from the scene and left a sword at the spot. The whole incident was captured by CCTV camera.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Badabazar police reached the spot and is investigating the case on the basis of the CCTV footage.