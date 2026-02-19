Miscreants hack woman maize hawker in Bhubaneswar for refusing to pay extortion

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: In a terrifying incident, miscreants reportedly hacked a woman maize hawker in Bhubaneswar for refusing to pay them extortion money on Thursday.

As informed by eyewitnesses, some miscreants reached the spot where the woman maize hawker, who has been identified as Mita, was doing her roadside business on NH-16 near Satsang Vihar this evening.

After having some talks with Mita, they asked her to pay extortion money. However, she refused to pay any money saying that she works hard to earn money to look after her family.

Irked over her refusal, the miscreants abused her and soon one of them attacked her with a sharp weapon following which she sustained grievous injuries on her right shoulder and hand. The miscreants then soon fled from the spot before anyone could intervene.

On being informed cops from Saheed Nagar Police station rushed to the spot and started an investigation. However, they are clueless of the attackers.

Mita’s family members also arrived at the scene, lodged a complaint over the matter and admitted her to the hospital for treatment.