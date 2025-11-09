Miscreants fire at businessman, loot Rs 50,000 following his death on the spot

Baripada: A group of miscreants reportedly fired at a businessman and looted Rs 50,000 following his death on the spot in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district this afternoon.

According to sources, the businessman was on his way to Angarpada Weekly Market to buy some cattle. However, on his way some miscreants waylaid him near Kendua village under Ghagarbeda police station limits of the district and asked money from him.

When the businessman protested and denied to give them any money, the unidentified miscreants fired at him causing his death on the spot and looted Rs 50,000 from him.

While the name of the deceased businessman is yet to be known, it is suspected that he is a resident of Kalanda village, added the sources.

Informing about the incident, Mayurbhanj Superintendent of Police (SP) Varun Guntupalli, said that the district police has formed a special team to investigate the ghastly murder case.

In order to identify the miscreants and know their movement, the cops are collecting footages of the CCTV cameras installed near the crime spot, he added.

This apart, the locals also are being interrogated to get some lead in the crime and establish the identity of the deceased businessman, the SP informed.