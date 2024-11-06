Miscreants break into Tara Tarini temple in Odisha’s Ganjam, gold, valuables stolen

Ganjam: In a daring act, miscreants broke opened the Tara Tarini temple under Purushottampur police station limits in Ganjam district and stole gold jewellery, temple hundi and other valuables from the Tara Tarini temple late on Tuesday night.

According to the information, as the priests prepared from today’s rituals they noticed the broken lock and missing temple hundi. They informed the police who started an investigation in the matter.

Locals have expressed their concern over the Tara Tarini temple being on the miscreants target list. “It is shameful and is a cause of concern for us as robbery has occurred in the temple many times. This affects the reputation of the holy shrine and we fear someday the idol will be stolen”, a local said.