Miscreants beat up youth, put two vehicle on fire in Bhubaneswar, Probe underway

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Bhubaneswar: Miscreants torched two vehicle in the middle of the road on Bhubaneswar National Highway Number 23.

According to reports, the miscreants allegedly beat up a youth and put the vehicles on fire.

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The visual of the incident was shared online which has gone viral.

On being informed, Pipili police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the incident.