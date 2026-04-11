Miscreants beat up youth, put two vehicle on fire in Bhubaneswar, Probe underway

Miscreants torched two vehicles on NH-23 near Bhubaneswar after assaulting a youth; Pipili police have launched an investigation

By Sunita
Woman burnt alive inside house
Image for representation

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Bhubaneswar: Miscreants torched two vehicle in the middle of the road on Bhubaneswar National Highway Number 23.

According to reports, the miscreants allegedly beat up a youth and put the vehicles on fire.

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The visual of the incident was shared online which has gone viral.

On being informed, Pipili police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the incident.

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