Miscreants attacks man with sharp weapon inside his home in Rourkela

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Rourkela: In a shocking incident, miscreants allegedly attacked a young man with a sharp weapon after breaking into his house forcefully on Saturday in Jamapali slum area under Sector-7 police limits in Rourkela.

The victim has been identified as Amar Ram. He has been admitted in a critical condition at the Ispat General hospital in Rourkela. According to sources, he is currently admitted in the ICU ward of the hospital.

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The police has been informed. More reports awaited.