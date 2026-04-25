Miscreants attack family with sword over parking dispute in Bhubaneswar, three injured

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Bhubaneswar: A dispute over parking issue escalated after some miscreants started attacking others with swords and injured three people in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar on Friday. The incident took place in Dharma Bihar under Khandagiri police limits.

According to reports, a dispute erupted over parking outside the house between two families which intensified into a violent clash involving swords.

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At least three people of a family including a woman got injured due to the sword attack. They have received injuries on head and body.The injured were later shifted to Capital Hospital for treatment.

A complaint was filed at the Khandagiri police station over the issue. Acting on the complaint, the Khandagiri police has started investigating the case.