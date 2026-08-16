Miscreants attack RI over land dispute in Puri, Investigation underway

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Pipili: A Revenue Inspector (RI) was thrashed by miscreants over land dispute and past enmity in Matiapada area of Puri district of Odisha. According to reports, RI Ashutosh Sahu has sustained critical injuries to his head due to the attack.

Sources revealed that some miscreants attacked Ashutosh Sahu’s head. Priliminary investigation reports has suggested that the motive behind the attack is past enmity due to land dispute.

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A complaint has been filed in this regard in the Pipili police station. Police has started investigating the attack.