Miscreants attack 3 of a family and loot Rs 4 lakh worth jewellery and cash in Kendrapara, 2 critical

Kendrapara: Miscreants critically injured a man and his daughter-in-law and looted hard cash and jewellery worth Rs 4 lakh. This incident occurred in Aul Angarakha village of Kendrapara district around 8:00 pm on Wednesday.

According to the information, some armed and masked miscreants forcibly entered the house of one Prabhakar Pradhan around 8.00 pm on Wednesday. One of them pointed a sharp weapon on Pradhan’s eight-year-old grandson and scared the family members. Some others broke open the almirah to loot the gold and valuables.

When his wife Shakuntala protested, she was beaten up. Seeing this Prabhakar and his daughter-in-law, Anusmita tried to ask for help but the miscreants attacked them with the sharp weapon and critically injured them. After the attack, both of them lay unconscious.

Taking advantage of this situation, they robbed all the gold jewellery, cash, mobile phones and other valuables and fled the scene. Locals informed the police who reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

