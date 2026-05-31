Miscreants allegedly harass young woman at Cuttack Baliyatra  ground, Police launch probe

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Cuttack: A young woman has alleged harassment and misconduct by a group of unidentified youths at the lower Baliyatra Ground in Cuttack on Saturday evening, prompting a police investigation.

According to a complaint lodged at Mangalabag Police Station, the woman was riding on a two-wheeler with a male acquaintance around 7:30 pm when several unidentified youths allegedly began following them. The group reportedly intercepted their vehicle and detained them, asking intrusive and uncomfortable questions.

The complainant alleged that the miscreants attempted to misbehave with her, leaving both individuals frightened. In a bid to escape, they abandoned their two-wheeler at the spot and fled on foot through the sandy ground and nearby bushes.

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The duo reportedly ran a considerable distance before reaching the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Cuttack, where they sought help. From the DCP office, an emergency call was made to the 112 helpline, following which a PCR van was dispatched to the location. The woman’s family members also arrived at the DCP office after being informed about the incident.

Police later brought the woman, her companion and family members to Mangalabag Police Station, where a written complaint was registered.

Mangalabag police have initiated an investigation and are working to identify the accused. As part of the probe, officers are examining CCTV footage from the Baliyatra Ground area and nearby Barabati Stadium. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.