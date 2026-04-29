Miscreant rapes young woman, brutally slashes her face with an aim to kill her

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Dhenkanal: In a brutal and shocking incident, a miscreant slashed the face of a young woman with an aim to kill her after raping her in Bhapur are under Dhenkanal Sadar police station limits.

The 23-year-old girl had reportedly gone to bathe in the nearby Sapua river on Monday. Taking the advantage of her loneliness, a miscreant sexually assaulted her and brutally slashed her face with a sharp weapon before fleeing from the spot.

Some villager who had gone to the riverside to graze the cattle, noticed the girl bleeding profusely and informed the family members about her conditions.

Soon, the girl’s family rushed her to Bhapur Sub-district Hospital on a trolley. As her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to Dhenkanal and then to Cuttack SCB Medical College and Hospital, where she is still battling for life.

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Later, the family members filed a complaint at the local police station, based on which cops reached the spot and started investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, the brutal incident triggered a widespread condemnation among the locals who also sought the arrest of the accused person.

People also strongly condemned after visuals of the girl being carried to the hospital on a trolley became viral.