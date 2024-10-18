Miscreant hacks Puri Srimandir senior supervisor for protesting to sell sweet in Ananda Bazar

Puri: In a shocking incident, a miscreant reportedly hacked Baxi Ramchandra Pratihari, the senior supervisor of Puri Srimandir with a sharp weapon this evening.

The initial reports suggest that a non-servitor was reportedly selling Rabidi in the Ananda Bazar. Seeing him, Baxi Ramchandra Pratihari asked him to leave the place as only the temple servitors are permitted to sell things in Ananda Bazar.

However, irate over Pratihari’s protest for the sweet business, the non-servitor, who is yet to be identified, hacked him with a sharp weapon near the Paschima Dwara (West Gate) of the 12th century shrine.

Pratihari was admitted at Puri District Headquarter Hospital for treatment as he sustained injuries on his right hand following the attack with a sharp weapon.

Soon, the Singhadwara Police started an investigation into the crime after getting information.

Meanwhile, Puri Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Agrawal met the senior supervisor of the Jagannath Temple at the hospital and enquired about his health condition. While speaking to the media persons, he informed that the incident has taken place some time ago and the supervisor is out of danger and is doing well.

A probe into the incident has been started and efforts are on to identify the miscreant, he added.