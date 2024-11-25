Misappropriation of govt funds: Forester and Gaon Saathi arrested by Vigilance

Koraput: Odisha Vigilance today arrested Forester of Bagaderi Section under Kundra Forest Range and Gaon Saathi of Dangarapali Village under Kundra Block of Koraput district on charges of misappropriation of government funds.

According to reports, the Vigilance sleuths arrested Forester Ramesh Chandra Bhatra and Gaon Saathi Mahendra Khara and forwarded them to Court of Special Judge Vigilance, Jeypore for misappropriation of Government funds to the tune of Rs 10,60,150 in execution of Cattle Proof Trench.

In this connection, Odisha Vigilance has registered case vide Koraput Vigilance PS case No.24/2024 U/s 13(2)r/w13(1)(a) PC Amendment Act, 2018 /316(5)/318(4)336(3)/61(2)BNS against both the accused persons namely Bhatra and Khara.

Investigation is underway.