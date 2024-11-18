Miracle of Medicine! AIIMS Bhubaneswar brings “Dead” man back to life, here’s how

Bhubaneswar: In a ground-breaking display of medical excellence and compassion, the dedicated team at AIIMS Bhubaneswar has achieved a miraculous feat by saving the life of a 24-year-old man through the advanced Extracorporeal Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (eCPR) procedure.

This eCPR procedure brought back the life of 24-year-old Subhakant Sahu even after his heart stopped beating for nearly 1.5 hours. This pioneering initiative in Odisha exemplifies the power of innovation in medicine and the unwavering commitment of healthcare professionals.

The Executive Director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Dr. Ashutosh Biswas, commended the team’s exceptional efforts, stating, “AIIMS Bhubaneswar has always been at the forefront of integrating medical science with technology to deliver pioneering healthcare. This is a testament to our dedication to saving lives and advancing medical practices.”

The young patient, in critical condition with heart failure, was referred to AIIMS Bhubaneswar on October 1, 2024. Shortly after arrival, the patient suffered a cardiac arrest. Despite 40 minutes of conventional CPR, there was no cardiac activity, leading to a decision point: to declare death or attempt the cutting-edge eCPR procedure.

Led by Dr. Srikant Behera, Intensivist and Adult ECMO specialist, the team initiated Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) after 80 minutes of cardiac arrest. Through 40 minutes of eCPR, the patient’s heart finally resumed beating, albeit with an irregular rhythm. Over the next 30 hours, the heart function improved significantly, and the patient was successfully weaned off ECMO after 96 hours. The multidisciplinary team addressed several other life-threatening complications, showcasing remarkable expertise, coordination, and dedication.

The survivor’s mother expressed profound gratitude to the team, saying, “I cannot thank AIIMS Bhubaneswar enough for giving my son a second chance at life. Their skill, compassion, and determination have worked a miracle for our family.”

Speaking about the procedure, Dr. Srikant Behera emphasised, “eCPR, while technically challenging, represents a promising advancement in the treatment of cardiac arrests traditionally deemed fatal. This success marks a milestone in Odisha’s medical history.”

The extraordinary effort involved a multidisciplinary team, including Dr. Krishna Mohan Gulla, Dr. Sandip Kumar Panda, Dr. Siddharth Sathia, Dr. Sangeeta Sahoo, Dr. Manas R. Panigrahi, and healthcare providers from various specialties such as MICU and nursing officers.

The Medical Superintendent, Dr. Dillip Kumar Parida, along with Dr. Anupam Dey, Dr. Rashmiranjan Mohanty, Dr. Debananda Sahoo, congratulated the team for this innovative accomplishment. This success underscores AIIMS Bhubaneswar’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of healthcare and reaffirming hope in critical cases.

This remarkable case serves as a beacon of hope, demonstrating how medical science, combined with empathy and determination, can truly achieve the extraordinary.