Minor girl’s mutilated body found behind school in Nabarangpur, family alleges rape and murder

Nabarangpur: Crime against women and girls continues as one such fresh report has now come to the fore from the Nabarangpur district of Odisha. A minor girl’s mutilated body was reportedly found from a bush behind the school at Kontagam village under Patraput police outpost in the district.

According to family members, the girl left the house at around 1 PM today saying she would attend the nature’s call. The family members started to search for her as she did not return home even after several hours.

The family members contacted all her friends and the relatives to get some clue of her. As they did not trace her at the possible locations, they along with the villagers made a frantic search. Later, in the evening, they found her mutilated body lying on a pool of blood in a bush with hands and legs tied.

Based on the complaint of the family members, a team of cops from the Tentulikhunti Police station reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. They also seized the body and sent it to the hospital for postmortem.

While under what circumstances the 11-year-old girl reached there and died is yet to be known, her family members have alleged that she was raped and murdered by some miscreant.