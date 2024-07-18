Minor girl turns critical suspiciously due to sorcery in Odisha’s Balangir dist

Balangir: A girl turned critical and admitted to hospital in Balangir district of Odisha suspiciously due to sorcery. The incident took place in Ichgan under Titlagarh Police limits of the district. On the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim’s father, the sorcerer has been arrested. Strangely, needles have been found injected into the head of the girl.

As per reports, Ichgan’s Bishnu Prasad Behera’s wife passed away in 2022. Since then, her youngest daughter is scared. She has even fallen down several times.

Observing the abnormality, her family took her to the doctor. However, the doctor opined that there was no health issues and the girl was fine. Yet, later the same problem occurred againg.

Now, the girl’s father took her to a sorcerer identified as Tejaraj Rana of Jamutjhula village. Accordingly the sorcerer applied some sorcery treatments to the girl. Strangely, he brought the needle of an injection normally used in veterinary.

As the girl’s father asked the sorcerer explained that he would frighten the evil power present in the body of the girl with this needle.

He took the girl along with his wife and performed some worship in a room. The girl recovered and returned home.

After a few months, a strange thing happened. Cut marks were found in the hands of the girl and blood was oozing out. The girl informed that it was automatic but her father thought that the girl herself is doing so and telling a lie. Accordingly, he tied her hands and legs. However, still later cut marks were found in her hands.

It has also been reported that needles were found in the head of the girl. The family got scared and went to the sorcerer again and complained.

The sorcerer temporarily solved the problem but it surfaced again. Hence, the father took the girl to Balangir for treatment but as her health condition deteriorated, she was shifted to VIMSAR, Burla. There were some iron pins in the minor’s head, reportedly said the doctors at the Bhima Bhoi Medical College.

Meanwhile the girl’s father, Vishnu, lodged a complaint at the police station against the sorcerer. On the basis of this complaint, Police initiated investigation and thus arrested the sorcerer. However, the accused’s brother has denied the guilt.